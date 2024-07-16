Plans submitted to add seven bedrooms to Coleraine nursing home
The planning application seeks permission to allow a further seven bedrooms, as well as construct a communal living space, at Ratheane Nursing Home on the Mountsandel Road.
NI Water recommended refusal of the application, as there is a public foul sewer within 20 metres of the proposed development boundary which “cannot adequately service these proposals”.
The consultation response added: “The receiving foul sewerage network has reached capacity.”
“The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public dis-amenity.
“NI Water plans to upgrade the sewerage system in this Drainage Area and while this remains subject to prioritisation and the availability of funding, NI Water is recommending connections to the system are curtailed.
“Subject to successful discussions and outcomes, NI Water may reconsider its recommendation.”
The application will be presented to members at future Planning Committee meeting.
