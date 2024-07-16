Plans submitted to add seven bedrooms to Coleraine nursing home

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to extend a Coleraine nursing home have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application seeks permission to allow a further seven bedrooms, as well as construct a communal living space, at Ratheane Nursing Home on the Mountsandel Road.

NI Water recommended refusal of the application, as there is a public foul sewer within 20 metres of the proposed development boundary which “cannot adequately service these proposals”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultation response added: “The receiving foul sewerage network has reached capacity.”

The planning application, which was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeks permission to allow a further seven bedrooms, as well as construct a communal living space, at Ratheane Nursing Home on the Mountsandel Road. CREDIT RATHEANE NURSING HOMEThe planning application, which was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeks permission to allow a further seven bedrooms, as well as construct a communal living space, at Ratheane Nursing Home on the Mountsandel Road. CREDIT RATHEANE NURSING HOME
The planning application, which was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeks permission to allow a further seven bedrooms, as well as construct a communal living space, at Ratheane Nursing Home on the Mountsandel Road. CREDIT RATHEANE NURSING HOME

“The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public dis-amenity.

“NI Water plans to upgrade the sewerage system in this Drainage Area and while this remains subject to prioritisation and the availability of funding, NI Water is recommending connections to the system are curtailed.

“Subject to successful discussions and outcomes, NI Water may reconsider its recommendation.”

The application will be presented to members at future Planning Committee meeting.

Related topics:NI WaterColeraineCauseway CoastGlens Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice