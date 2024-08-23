Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have received plans to make alterations to Ballysally Presbyterian Church.

A planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeking permission to alter the existing layout of the 0.79-hectare site at 25 Ballysally Road, Coleraine, to create a “medium-sized room for church activities and new store/ministers room”.

Plans also include the addition of two high level windows to the church.

In an accompanying form, the applicant confirmed that the use of existing unaltered, access to a public road was being proposed, for both pedestrian and vehicle use.

The proposed work will not require access onto a protected route, and will not require construction of a new access to a public road or alteration of an existing access to a public road.

Water will be sourced from the mains water supply and surface water will be disposed via the main sewer. Additionally, the site is not within an area with a known risk of flooding.