Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for alterations to Ballysally church
A planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeking permission to alter the existing layout of the 0.79-hectare site at 25 Ballysally Road, Coleraine, to create a “medium-sized room for church activities and new store/ministers room”.
Plans also include the addition of two high level windows to the church.
In an accompanying form, the applicant confirmed that the use of existing unaltered, access to a public road was being proposed, for both pedestrian and vehicle use.
The proposed work will not require access onto a protected route, and will not require construction of a new access to a public road or alteration of an existing access to a public road.
Water will be sourced from the mains water supply and surface water will be disposed via the main sewer. Additionally, the site is not within an area with a known risk of flooding.
