Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for an extension to The Hill Restaurant in Limavady.

The extension will be at the front of the restaurant, to accommodate additional seating. The restaurant is located on the Windyhill Road in Ballykelly.

Submitted by Valley Architects, the plans indicate that the 56m2 extension will create space for 10 additional tables at the front of the restaurant.