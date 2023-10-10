Register
Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for Ballykelly restaurant extension

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for an extension to The Hill Restaurant in Limavady.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
The extension will be at the front of the restaurant, to accommodate additional seating. The restaurant is located on the Windyhill Road in Ballykelly.

Submitted by Valley Architects, the plans indicate that the 56m2 extension will create space for 10 additional tables at the front of the restaurant.

The roof finishes will be dark sheet metal, to match the existing roof.

