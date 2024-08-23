Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to erect two feed storage buildings in Cloughmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the erection of two buildings at an existing animal feeds plant at 29 Drumbare Road in the village, as well as the “extension of existing hard surfacing/yard to facilitate HGV movements in and around the site, landscaping, boundary treatments and all associated works”.

The creation of additional car parking has also been proposed, which would see the number of spaces at the 0.97-hectare site increase from ten to 30.

The application confirmed that the proposed work requires use of an existing unaltered access to a public road for vehicle access, but does not require access onto a protected route.

Additionally, it does not require the construction of a new access to a a public road or alteration of an existing access to a public road.