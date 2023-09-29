Register
Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for extension to Deerstalker Bar

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for an extension to the Deerstalker Bar at the Kelly’s complex.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Deerstalker Bar plans. Credit: Bell ArchitectsDeerstalker Bar plans. Credit: Bell Architects
Deerstalker Bar plans. Credit: Bell Architects

The proposals for the bar on the Bushmills Road, Portrush, include alterations and a single storey extension to provide a conservatory. The main entrance will also be relocated.

The plans have been submitted by Bell Architects on behalf of Cloughorr Investments.

The roof will have black flat tiles and zinc cladding will be used to match that of existing hotel. Walls will be smooth render painted with natural stone. Doors will be solid timber.

Kelly’s Complex consists of various entertainments venues, bars and a restaurant. The Deerstalker Public Bar is described as “a cosy venue within the complex, with a roaring open fire and comfortable seating”. It hosts both live music and sport screenings.

