Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for extension to Deerstalker Bar
The proposals for the bar on the Bushmills Road, Portrush, include alterations and a single storey extension to provide a conservatory. The main entrance will also be relocated.
The plans have been submitted by Bell Architects on behalf of Cloughorr Investments.
The roof will have black flat tiles and zinc cladding will be used to match that of existing hotel. Walls will be smooth render painted with natural stone. Doors will be solid timber.
Kelly’s Complex consists of various entertainments venues, bars and a restaurant. The Deerstalker Public Bar is described as “a cosy venue within the complex, with a roaring open fire and comfortable seating”. It hosts both live music and sport screenings.
