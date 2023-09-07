Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for Limavady solar energy development

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a solar energy development in Limavady.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
The plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council whose headquarters is at Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI WorldThe plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council whose headquarters is at Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI World
The plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council whose headquarters is at Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI World

Renewable Energy Systems has submitted a proposal of application notice, which sets out the plans in advance of a full planning application.

The plans are for installation and operation of a 72.3 hectare solar PV energy development. The development will be located east of the Baranailt Road and Highlands Road crossroad, extending west of 45 Highlands Road, and southwest of 170 Baranailt Road extending northeast of 172 Baranailt Road.

Related topics:Causeway CoastLimavadyGlens Borough Council