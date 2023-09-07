Renewable Energy Systems has submitted a proposal of application notice, which sets out the plans in advance of a full planning application.

The plans are for installation and operation of a 72.3 hectare solar PV energy development. The development will be located east of the Baranailt Road and Highlands Road crossroad, extending west of 45 Highlands Road, and southwest of 170 Baranailt Road extending northeast of 172 Baranailt Road.