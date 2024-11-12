Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for a nine-dwelling development in Drumsurn.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to construct three two-storey, detached houses and six two-storey, semi-detached houses on lands close to Drumsurn Road.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said that the 0.29-hectare site is located at the junction of the Drumsurn Road and Castle Meadows Road, on a plot of vacant land previously used for a garage and car showroom.

The statement added: “The site is immediately adjacent to the public footpath on both Castle Meadows Road and Drumsurn Road, there is an existing dropped kerb providing vehicular access on the Castle Meadows Road, and it is surrounded by residential developments which range in size.

“The proposal will create a quality and sustainable environment and will not result in any unacceptable impacts on local character, environmental quality or the residential amenity of the village.”