Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for Portstewart Prom shop extension

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the refurbishment and extension of McKenzie Menswear in Portstewart.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit NI WorldPlans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit NI World
Plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit NI World

Work will also be undertaken to the flat above the shop, which is on the Promenade.

Developed by Williams Creative Design Architect, the plans involve extending the building to the rear, creating more storage space and scope for a future retail unit on the first floor. A two-bedroom apartment would then stretch over the second and third floors. Currently a three-bedroom apartment covers all three upper floors.

