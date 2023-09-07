Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for Portstewart Prom shop extension
Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the refurbishment and extension of McKenzie Menswear in Portstewart.
Work will also be undertaken to the flat above the shop, which is on the Promenade.
Developed by Williams Creative Design Architect, the plans involve extending the building to the rear, creating more storage space and scope for a future retail unit on the first floor. A two-bedroom apartment would then stretch over the second and third floors. Currently a three-bedroom apartment covers all three upper floors.