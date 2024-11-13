Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for tourist accommodation at a Ballintoy farm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to provide four tourist accommodation units and reuse a derelict stone building as office and store.

The plans have been submitted as part of the Department for Infrastructure’s Farm Diversification policy at an established farm close to 14 Whitepark Road in the village of Ballintoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the site is an established sheep and cattle farm, which has been owned by the same family since 1952.

Plans to tourist accommodation at a Ballintoy farm were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (CREDIT: Planning application)

“We have reused an existing stone barn as the office and store for the agri- tourist accommodation,” the statement added.

“And used four agriculturally inspired units of a modest size to ensure that they are appropriate for the location and don’t take away the attention from the countryside view as this is the main feature."

The accompanying Design and Access Statement continued: “The units will sit behind an existing field boundary which will be augmented with gorse, as is prevalent in the local area, to help integrate the proposal into the existing landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no houses close, so it will not have an impact on any surrounding residential dwellings through noise, smell, or pollution.

“Our proposal is enough for the family to run, with changeovers between guests, and the farm has a breath-taking location which will draw people to experience our beautiful countryside and coastline,” the Design and Access Statement concluded.

The application will now be considered by the Council’s Planning committee.