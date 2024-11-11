Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for “urgent repairs” to a historic Ballycastle building.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenmara House, located at 45 North Street in the town, was built in 1890 and was the site of Marconi’s wireless experiment between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle in 1891.

A blue plaque is now mounted on the front of the house to commemorate the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed Building Consent was recently submitted for “urgent repairs/restoration and improvements, to include a leaking roof, leaking chimneys, rotten conservatory, guttering and downpipes” and an accompanying application form confirmed that some work began in May, including replacement of leaking chimneys and the removal of guttering and downpipes to “facilitate repairs”.

Plans for “urgent repairs” to Ballycastle’s historic Kenmara House were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (CREDIT Design and Access Statement)

According to a Design and Access Statement, the house “has been neglected for many years with a series of poor quality repairs attempted”.

“Examples of these included reducing the size of the chimneys and building them without lead trays and replacing the slate roof over the garage with corrugated iron sheets,” the statement added.

“The current works are to stop the property deteriorating further, stop water ingress through the leaking roofs and chimneys, replace the leaking corrugated iron sheet roof with slate and to restore the house to its former glory, preserving the historic building for further generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works detailed in this statement are repair work only with no alterations, changes in method of construction, or appearance. Everything is being replaced like-for-like, with period correct materials. There is therefore is no design element to these works and no impact on access to the building.”