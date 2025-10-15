Plans submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for demolition of Ballymoney pub
A Ballymoney pub is to be demolished and replaced with five apartments, if plans submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council are approved.
A planning application has been received for the demolition of the Bush Tavern, 15 Market Street, Ballymoney.
The application is for demolition of the existing public house and apartment and replacement with a residential development incorporating five two-bedroom apartments and associated parking and amenity space to the rear.
The application is currently open for consultation and a decision given at a later date.