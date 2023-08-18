Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the reconfiguration of the Antrim Guest House in Portrush.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council received the application. Credit NI World

The plans include an extension to rear and side of the existing guest house to provide accessible accommodation, accessible lift access and suite-based accommodation. The guest house is in Portrush town centre at the junction of Mark Street and Eglinton Street adjacent to Portrush Town Hall.

The original three-and-a-half storey building occupies the northern section of the site. A later two-storey side extension containing three self-contained self-catering suites was completed in 2017.

According to the planning statement received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the aim of the proposals is “to replace the existing sub-standard rear built form of the existing Antrim House Guest House with a sympathetic replacement and extension that will complement the overall accommodation offering and dramatically improve accessibility”. In addition it is proposed to improve the accessibility and layout of the existing bedroom suites to include larger suites and improved accessibility to all levels.

The planning statement adds: “Each suite will benefit from either a small semi-private terrace facing into the development or over the street, or from Juliet balconies. A new improved single storey entrance is also proposed, incorporating some additional suite accommodation on the ground floor. Overall, the statement emphasises that the land use is “in keeping with the existing approval on the site”.

The statement continues: “It occupies a similar footprint to that which already exists on the site. The development will integrate sympathetically into its surrounding context and utilise the same high quality materials as already are on show from phase one and two of the development.