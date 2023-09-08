Plans submitted to Council to turn McLaughlin's Corner into used car showroom
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plans for the site at 60 Bann Road have been submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural on behalf of used car company UCAR. They involve changing the former bar and restaurant, McLaughlin’s Corner, to a car showroom and car sales office.
Construction of a cleaning garage to the rear is also proposed. For the showroom, a wall and windows will be removed to create a garage door opening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The roof will consist of black fibre cement slates and walls will be black fibre cement cladding. Window frames will be black. There will be 37 car parking spaces for staff and customers.
McLaughlin’s Corner was a well established bar and restaurant in the Rasharkin and surround area for some time. It was a venue for many community events.