Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Plans submitted to Council to turn McLaughlin's Corner into used car showroom

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to convert a former restaurant in Rasharkin into a used car showroom.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The plans for the site at 60 Bann Road have been submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural on behalf of used car company UCAR. They involve changing the former bar and restaurant, McLaughlin’s Corner, to a car showroom and car sales office.

Construction of a cleaning garage to the rear is also proposed. For the showroom, a wall and windows will be removed to create a garage door opening.

The roof will consist of black fibre cement slates and walls will be black fibre cement cladding. Window frames will be black. There will be 37 car parking spaces for staff and customers.

McLaughlin’s Corner was a well established bar and restaurant in the Rasharkin and surround area for some time. It was a venue for many community events.

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilMcLaughlinCauseway Coast