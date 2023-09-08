Plans submitted to Council to turn McLaughlin's Corner into used car showroom

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to convert a former restaurant in Rasharkin into a used car showroom.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans for the site at 60 Bann Road have been submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural on behalf of used car company UCAR. They involve changing the former bar and restaurant, McLaughlin’s Corner, to a car showroom and car sales office.

Construction of a cleaning garage to the rear is also proposed. For the showroom, a wall and windows will be removed to create a garage door opening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roof will consist of black fibre cement slates and walls will be black fibre cement cladding. Window frames will be black. There will be 37 car parking spaces for staff and customers.