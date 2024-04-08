Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application, which was submitted in March, is for the change of the five-bedroom dwelling at 83 Old Mill Grange to an HMO.

A support statement, by agent MAW Architects, said the property was “suitable to accommodate the proposed number of occupants”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “The existing dwelling can comfortably accommodate five persons, providing each with their own bedroom. The existing dwelling provides communal private amenity to the rear and front, communal kitchen/dining, communal living room, communal ground floor WC and wash hand basin, communal first floor bathroom, and communal second floor shower room.

Plans to convert a Portstewart home to an HMO will be presented to Council members at a Planning committee meeting. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The application and proposed use does not require any modifications or extension to increase the floor area or to modify any areas. All room areas within the dwelling are large enough to accommodate their proposed use and easily meet the space requirements set out in the Houses in Multiple Occupation Act (Northern Ireland) 2016.

“The proposed change of use will not effect the amenity of neighbouring properties or the character of the area. There will be no visual change to the existing dwelling as a result of the change of use and no other visual indications that the use has changed.

“Privacy, overlooking, loss of light etc will not affect the amenity of the existing neighbouring properties, and the surrounding area contains a mix of terraces and semi detached dwellings or HMOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing dwelling provides three parking spaces to the front in the form of a generous driveway. The applicant as part of the tenancy agreement will state a requirement that parking is to be kept to a minimum and only in designate parking areas associated with the property.

“The existing landscaping to the front and rear of the site will remain as is, with no alterations proposed or required as part of the application. Existing landscaping is and will be well maintained to retain the aesthetics of the area.”