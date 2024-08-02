Plans to convert a garage on the Seacoast Road into a holiday let have been submitted to Council
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to convert the garage and store/ hobbies room, at 280 Seacoast Road, to a holiday let with front porch extension.
In a consultation response, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads said there were no objections to the proposal as presented while Environmental Health recommended that, to ensure no excessive noise impact is created at neighbouring properties, it will be “necessary to employ good management practices to prevent noise from patrons affecting the immediate vicinity of the premises”.
Additionally, NI Water approved the application with “standard planning conditions”.
“The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal,” NI Water’s response added. “The applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”
