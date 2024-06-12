Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert a Bushmills barn to accommodation have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application for the conversion, at 23 Causeway Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A supporting Design and Access Statement described the single-storey barn as “small in scale relative to the adjacent two-storey farm house and adjoining barns”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: “The farm house and barns are an established part of the landscape forming a cluster located on a hilltop above the southern approach to the Giant’s Causeway along Causeway Road.

Plans for conversion of a Bushmills barn, for residential use, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. CREDIT CCG Council portal

“This cluster is prominent within views from the area surrounding the Giant’s Causeway visitor centre and adjacent Causeway Hotel. The cluster remains prominent within southerly views from Causeway Road until the crest of the hill associated with the Aird Clachan.

“The existing building is a single storey stone-built barn or outbuilding associated with the farm and guest house known as Carnside.

“It appears to be present in the earliest OSNI mapping -1832 to1846 – and there is nothing to suggest this building has ever been anything other than a barn or outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal seeks to secure the future of a redundant stone barn by extension, renovation and change of use to create a single unit, comprising an open plan kitchen / living / dining space, a bedroom, shower room and entrance porch.

“There is ample space on site for bin storage and car parking, and the renovation will upgrade the thermal performance of the existing structure to a contemporary standard.”