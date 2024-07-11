Plans to convert disused Balnamore stables into tourist accommodation
The planning application for alteration and change of use for the workshop and stables, at 39 Glenstall Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.
The accommodation is situated to the rear of Moor Fort, a grade B2 listed building, and will comprise of two one- bed units and two two- bed units as well as “associated areas of landscaping and car parking”, the application stated.
Following consultation on June 7, the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) Historic Environment Division (HED) said they had “considered the impacts of the proposal on listed buildings” and were “content with the proposal, as presented, subject to a condition”.
An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by agents Williams Creative Design, said Moor Fort was an “attractive late Georgian house with Georgian-glazed windows”.
The statement added: “The house was built approximately 1833 and we assume the stables and coach house would have been built at the same time if not shortly after.
“This alteration will ensure that these buildings have a use to maintain the buildings, we have kept all the original openings and have added more to allow for its new use but it keeps it appearance of a stable block.
“Our proposal has been designed to look to the future bringing it into the modern age with good levels of insulation and laid out to take advantage of the sites orientation and aspects.”
The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting