The planning application, submitted by agent Fleming McKernan Association in October last year, proposes converting the gospel hall at Grove Road for use as a single dwelling, which “secure its upkeep and retention”.

Consultations with The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), Council Environmental Health Section, NI Water, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads, and Northern Ireland Electricity were met with no objections.

Additionally, two neighbouring properties were notified and no letters of objection have been received. The application stated that he site comprised “an existing single storey gospel hall and associated hardstanding area”.

“The topography of the site is relatively flat, while the topography of the surrounding area falls from the south towards the north. The building to be replaced is a gospel hall. It’s not evident if the building is still in use however it appears that the building is watertight.

“There was no evidence on site that would trigger a Biodiversity checklist. In this case it is considered the proposal will not result in an unacceptable adverse impact on, or damage to, habitats, species or features. The proposed dwelling aims to maintain the existing building by retaining the existing form, character and architectural features.

“There are very little changes to the external façade of the building. The proposal would enhance the rural area and therefore would not cause a detrimental change to, or further erode the rural character of an area."