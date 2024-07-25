Plans to convert Kilrea home to HMO (house in multiple occupation) submitted to Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plans for the change of use at 25-27 Coleraine Street, as well as “alterations to include demolition of a rear extension, new single storey rear extension and associated site works”, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.
A consultation response by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads said there were ”no issues of concern at this application as presented”, but certain conditions should be added to any approval granted.
The response added: “To ensure that adequate provision has been made for parking, servicing, and traffic circulation within the site, no other operation shall commence until hard surfaced areas have been constructed and permanently marked.
“All construction plant and materials shall be stored within the curtilage of the site, and it is the responsibility of the developer to ensure that water does not flow from the site onto the public road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.