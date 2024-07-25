Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a Kilrea home to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The plans for the change of use at 25-27 Coleraine Street, as well as “alterations to include demolition of a rear extension, new single storey rear extension and associated site works”, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A consultation response by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads said there were ”no issues of concern at this application as presented”, but certain conditions should be added to any approval granted.

The response added: “To ensure that adequate provision has been made for parking, servicing, and traffic circulation within the site, no other operation shall commence until hard surfaced areas have been constructed and permanently marked.

The application is for a change of use for property on Coleraine Street in Kilrea. Credit Google Maps