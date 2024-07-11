Plans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application to replace the semi-detached houses at 28 and 29 High Road with eight two-bedroom apartments, with the addition of “amenity space, parking, retaining walls, bin storage, bike storage”, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

An accompanying Environmental Management Plan, by agents McCloy Consulting, said the 0.15-hectare site was bound to the east and west by residential properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Plan added: “All work will be carried out using best practice and in conformance with the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities and legislation.

Plans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPSPlans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS
Plans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The contractor shall be responsible for ensuring that a construction works health and safety plan is implemented and followed on site, and all work will be carried out in accordance with all other applicable third party safety guidelines."

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice