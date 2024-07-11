Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert two Portstewart homes to an eight-dwelling apartment complex have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application to replace the semi-detached houses at 28 and 29 High Road with eight two-bedroom apartments, with the addition of “amenity space, parking, retaining walls, bin storage, bike storage”, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

An accompanying Environmental Management Plan, by agents McCloy Consulting, said the 0.15-hectare site was bound to the east and west by residential properties.

The Plan added: “All work will be carried out using best practice and in conformance with the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities and legislation.

“The contractor shall be responsible for ensuring that a construction works health and safety plan is implemented and followed on site, and all work will be carried out in accordance with all other applicable third party safety guidelines."

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.