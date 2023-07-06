Plans to create a long-distance trail between Ballycarton and Castlerock have taken a step forward.

At a recent meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Leisure and Development Committee, councillors approved plans for a permissive path agreement between the council and private landowner regarding lands leading from Ballycarton Wood to Binevenagh mountain.

This will form a section of the trail linking Ballycarton and Castlerock, as part of the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This five-year £3.4m Heritage Lottery Funded project has a vision to celebrate and connect local people with their unique landscape and heritage to build sustainable and resilient communities.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit: NI World

A recreational audit of the Binevenagh area identified the opportunity to develop the trail from Ballycarton to Castlerock. It found that for the section of the route that passes through privately-owned land, in keeping with council’s approach to securing public access, it would be appropriate to enter into a permissive path agreement with the landowner.

The path is 962 metres long.

A report submitted to the committee explains: “The provisions of The Recreation and Youth Service (Northern Ireland) Order 1986 allow council to make use of permissive path agreements to secure quality recreational access to private land. This has been used to great effect with respect to certain sections of the Causeway Coast Way and several other trails and sites of interest.

“A permissive path is not a public right of way and can be provided with terms and conditions agreed by parties. It can operate under limitations and can endure for whatever period the council and landowner are willing to agree. Most agreements are for a period of 10 years or more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The approval was proposed by Limavady DUP Alderman Aaron Callan: “I know outdoor activity is booming in our area. Projects like this should be supported so I’m happy to propose as long as the costs to council are kept to a minimum.”

Council officers have recommended that the agreement with council is for a period of 10 years, a term proposed with the landowner.