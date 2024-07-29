Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a four-apartment development in Portballintrae have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to demolish an existing building and erect four apartments at 65 and 65a Beach Road.

Plans also include provision for “access improvements, parking provision and ancillary works”, an accompanying Design and Access Statement said.

The statement added: “The site is set on the southern side of Beach Road and comprises a three-storey end of terrace property with an existing two-storey rear return.

“The proposed apartments are spread across the three floors and a duplex apartment is located to the rear section across the ground and first floors.