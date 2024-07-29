Plans to demolish building and build four apartments in Portballintrae submitted to Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Plans for a four-apartment development in Portballintrae have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to demolish an existing building and erect four apartments at 65 and 65a Beach Road.

Plans also include provision for “access improvements, parking provision and ancillary works”, an accompanying Design and Access Statement said.

The statement added: “The site is set on the southern side of Beach Road and comprises a three-storey end of terrace property with an existing two-storey rear return.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to demolish an existing building and erect four apartments at 65 and 65a Beach Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The proposed apartments are spread across the three floors and a duplex apartment is located to the rear section across the ground and first floors.

“The development will be accessed using an existing right of way which is to be upgraded and runs parallel to the eastern gable of the subject building, and includes four parking spaces and four storage sheds serving each apartment.”

