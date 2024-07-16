Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for extensions to a former National School in Bushmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Bushmills Trust is seeking permission for a two-storey extension to the listed building, on Main Street, for “assembly and recreational use”.

An accompanying Design Access and Heritage Statement, by agents Consarc Conservation, said the school requires “extensive upgrades and sensitive conservation repairs” to bring it up to a useable standard.

The statement added: “The work to the school will bring about the sustainable reuse of an important listed building in the village.”

Plans to refurbish Bushmills’ former National School were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (Credit Consarc Conservation/Design Access and Heritage Statement)

“The building is simple with an open plan layout to the ground and first floor. An external masonry stair and an internal timber stair connects the two floors. Both are in very poor condition.

“It is intended that this building be restored and sensitively refurbished for use as a multifunctional hall for community use on two floors.

“The proposal intends to reuse the building in its original layout for single open plan flexible use within the original masonry structures, and consists of a modest extension to the rear of the building.

“It is subservient in scale and form to the original building, with roof level below the existing eaves line to minimise visual impact and maintain the direct view from Main Street.

“Additionally, the extension is set back from the northwest side, concealing it, and maintaining the current view from Main Street. The southeast side extends slightly to the south, aligning with the area where the existing external stair is to be removed.”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.