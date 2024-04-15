Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, submitted by Atlantic View Leisure Park Ltd, seeks extension to an existing holiday park, comprising “caravans, lan dscaping and ancillary site works” at the site on Clare Road.

The application was subject to an Archaeological Impact Assessment, which indicated that there are “no recorded monuments within the area of the application site”.

The assessment added: “Previous archaeological investigations have been conducted across parts of the site, consisting of archaeological monitoring of topsoil removal and identified no archaeological deposits.”

Plans to add ten caravans to a Ballycastle caravan park were recently submitted to Council (Credit MRA Partnership/ transport assessment form)

“The central area of the site was not assessed by these works, however they were considered under a previous planning application the approval of which was subject to an archaeological condition.

“This condition was discharged through the preparation of an archaeological programme of works which recommended that no further input be required for this area of the site.

“The full area of the site has now been topsoil-stripped and is used for the storage of construction materials, caravans and spoil heaps.

“As per the findings of the previously approved programme of works, the area of the application site does not offer any opportunity for the discovery of archaeological deposits. As such, the construction of the proposed development will have no physical impact upon archaeological deposits and it is recommended that no further archaeological input is required for this development."