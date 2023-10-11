Plans to extend the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposal for the hotel on North Street is for partial demolition, extensions and alterations. This would provide an extended ground floor restaurant area, a new entrance and lobby, 14 additional bedrooms, a new roof and a function room with two external terraces.

The plans also involve the conversion of the former Marine Country Club building to 10 self-catering holiday accommodation suites.

The Design and Access Statement, submitted by planning consultants O’Toole and Starkey, said: “All new windows, wall and roof finishes are proposed to match the existing building, with a vertical emphasis and openings diminishing in height on successive storeys, consistent with the organisation of fenestration in the traditional buildings within the conservation area.

“The new extension and hotel entrance at the rear of the building will significantly improve the appearance of the building on approach along Quay Road, as well as the setting of both the war memorial and the listed building opposite compared to the existing clutter of existing forms that currently constitutes the rear elevation.”

Meanwhile, the proposed changes to the former Country Club building “will not significantly affect its overall general character and appearance”.

According to the statement, the sections of the buildings that are proposed to be demolished “make no material contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

