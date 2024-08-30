Plans to extend Hilltop Holiday Park in Portrush approved

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 12:11 BST
Plans to extend a Portrush caravan park have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 28, members approved the amendment of a previously-approved application, in 2019, for 61 static caravan pitches in Hilltop Holiday Park, at 60 Loguestown Road.

The extension will allow for an increase of 28 pitches, allowing for a total of 89.

The council’s Development Management and Enforcement Manager, Shane Mathers, explained that the additional caravans would be accommodated by extending the footprint of the site occupied by pitches and by adding additional pitches into the layout.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 28, members approved the amendment of a previously-approved application, in 2019, for 61 static caravan pitches in Hilltop Holiday Park, at 60 Loguestown Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The extension is to the long established site,” Mr Mathers said, “and in terms of the Northern Area Plan (2016), the site is located in the open country side, outside any designated settlement.

“The site can absorb the development without adverse impact on visual amenity or landscape character,” added Mr Mathers.

