Plans to extend a Portrush caravan park have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 28, members approved the amendment of a previously-approved application, in 2019, for 61 static caravan pitches in Hilltop Holiday Park, at 60 Loguestown Road.

The extension will allow for an increase of 28 pitches, allowing for a total of 89.

The council’s Development Management and Enforcement Manager, Shane Mathers, explained that the additional caravans would be accommodated by extending the footprint of the site occupied by pitches and by adding additional pitches into the layout.

“The extension is to the long established site,” Mr Mathers said, “and in terms of the Northern Area Plan (2016), the site is located in the open country side, outside any designated settlement.

“The site can absorb the development without adverse impact on visual amenity or landscape character,” added Mr Mathers.