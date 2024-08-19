Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redevelopment plans at the former Spanboard factory site in Castleroe have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission to redevelop the site, located on the Curragh Road and east of 61-85a Castleroe Road, to a “proved mixed use development comprising of employment, business, hospitality, community, and recreational”.

Plans also include a riverside path, commercial and residential uses with associated landscaping and provision of access from Curragh Road and Castleroe Road.

In an accompanying Proposal of Application Notice, applicants, the Honourable Irish Society, detailed plans for a public consultation event at 2.30pm on Thursday, September 26, at Coffee at the Dock, Castleroe, with a follow-up event at 7pm on the same date and at the same venue.

Advertisements will also be placed in the local press and additionally, leaflets will be administered to local residents “circa 400 metres of the site boundary/Castleroe/Mountsandel area”.