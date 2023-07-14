Plans to refurbish Patsy’s Bar in Coleraine have been given the green light by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposals given planning approval by the council involve alterations and refurbishment of the existing Bushmills Road bar, including provision of a rear smoking area, feature windows and an additional bar/lounge area.

According to the Development Management Officer Report, the building has two sections: a two storey section on the corner of Bushmills Road and Ballycastle Road and a one and a half storey element on Ballycastle Road.

The two storey element is the main entrance and is in a traditional style with dashed render walls, a tiled pitched roof and vertical windows. The one and half storey element is of a similar design, except with a smooth rendered finish. The design of the new proposal is considered “acceptable” with regard to its surroundings.

Planning permission has been granted for refurbishments to Patsy's Bar, Coleraine - this is the existing front elevation. Credit: bell architects

The report says: “The ridge height of the building is being increased and respects the building line established by properties along Bushmills Road and Ballycastle Road. The proposed eaves and window lines also correspond along Ballycastle Road.

“The window design for the increased ridge section of the building is not in keeping with that of the surrounding properties. However, the window design is not considered to be detrimental to the character of the area. The scale and proportions are considered to be appropriate for the site and the locality.”

Meanwhile, the existing chimneys will be retained and the proposed new roof tiles will match the existing tiles. The angle of pitch of the roof at the rear onto the smoking area is not symmetrical but views “will be limited and it is in keeping with the roof design of the existing section of the building”.

The main issues with the proposal relate to the “annoyance of occupants of adjoining properties due to problems of noise and disturbance”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has given the go-ahead for plans to refurbish Patsy's Bar, Coleraine. This is the proposed front elevation. Credit: bell architects

As a result, Environmental Health has provided two conditions, one in relation to the process for addressing noise and odour complaints from the premises and one restricting the playing of live or amplified music in the smoking areas.