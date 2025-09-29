Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for a new Ballymoney Gospel Hall.

The hall is currently at 22 Henry Street in the town, and council recently received a planning application for a new hall, as well 49 car parking spaces, improved access and associated site works, at 55 Knock Road.

In an accompanying Transport Assessment Form, agents for the applicant said the new site, located within the settlement development limit of Ballymoney, allows convenient access between the site and surrounding residential properties and to the town centre, located approximately 700 metres to the south via both vehicle and walking/cycling.

“The existing vehicular entrance to the site will be upgraded to accommodate the expected increased vehicle numbers,” the form added.

Plans of relocated Ballymoney Gospel Hall were recently submitted to council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE

“Pedestrians can access the site via the Knock Road, along the western boundary which promotes walking and cycling as a viable method of accessing the site.

“A significant proportion of the Gospel Hall congregation live within walking distance of the site and so can travel to the site by foot.

“There will, however, be those who will be required to journey predominantly via private vehicle, [so] 49 car parking spaces will be provided within the grounds to accommodate any vehicular numbers. This includes four disabled parking bays [and] one coach parking space is also proposed.”