Plans to refurbish a Castlerock bird hide have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application, for the replacement of upper walls and roof at the National Trust Barmouth Bird Hide, immediately north of 37 and 39 Barmouth Road, Grange Beg, Castlerock, was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s planning register.

A Construction Environmental Management Plan, submitted by agents for the National Trust, 360 Surveys NI Ltd, stated that the bird hide was in an area of “special scientific interest (ASSI) and an Special Area of Conservation (SAC)”.

The statement added: “Following a site visit and interview with the Ranger it was deemed inappropriate to supply ecological information.”

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for work to a bird hide at Castlerock. Credit National Trust

“The environmental issues have informed the design phase and scheme drawings including the protection and mitigation of any risks to water features, site traffic, on-site parking and unloading and loading of plant/materials, storage of plant/materials used in constructing the development, noise, dust and construction waste disposal , and management of materials on site.

“Development of the site approved under the planning will commencing of site construction methods. Wall and roof panels – in manageable sections – will be taken to site and assembled, the only entrance to the site for pedestrian construction traffic will be the existing pedestrian path.

“Works will not be undertaken during the bird nesting season, from March 1 to August 31, and furthermore the hours of work for undertaking the site development are 10am to 7pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and not at any time on Sundays, bank or public holidays,” the statement continued.

“Works will continue until the development is completed and the site is finished in accordance with the planning approval.

“Works on site will be completed in as short a period as physically possible to minimise any disturbance. The existing Barmouth Road will be used for unloading/loading in connection will an off-site construction factory and the existing farmyard/ranger base/welfare facilities at Hezlett House, 107 Sea Road, Castlerock.”