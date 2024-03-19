Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning application, which was recently put forward to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will convert the listed building at 24-26 Ann Street to a community arts exhibition and cultural centre.

The planning application also requests the addition of “associated accommodation comprising of four suites and one self-contained apartment”, as well as solar panels on existing tiled roof.

Consultations were carried out, and no objections were lodged by NI Water, Department for Infrastructure (DfI) rivers, Environmental Health DfI Roads, or the Conservation Officer.

A site visit report stated that the site comprises of “a flat roof building formerly used as a bank and currently vacant”. “The former bank has a frontage to Ann Street with a footpath to the front boundary,” the report added.

“It is finished in white render with larger vertical windows to the front elevation. Attached to the bank building and set back slightly from the public footpath is a two-storey building with a pitched roof. This building provides a five-bed apartment at first floor, with the ground floor linking into the bank facilities,” the report continued.

“The site is within Ballycastle town centre, within the conservation area and within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of commercial and residential uses.”