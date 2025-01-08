Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for an events facility and hostel at the former Portstewart Town Hall have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to change the use of the listed building, at the Crescent, to an events facility and associated self-catering hostel accommodation.

The application also seeks permission for the demolition of the existing rear return and erection of a new rear extension.

The former Town Hall was built in 1934, refurbished in 1972 and again in 1998, when much of its original ornamentation was removed. The building has remained vacant since 2019.

Plans to convert Portstewart Town Hall to an events facility and hostel were recently submitted to council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

An accompanying Planning, Design and Access Statement said the development will retain the features of the existing building, where feasible, with repairs and enhancements where required.

The statement added: “Any new interventions, both internally and externally, [will] be sympathetic in nature to the original built form and building fabric.

“Required demolition [will] be considered and restricted, and any new build elements [will] be designed sympathetically to ensure they do not detract from the listed building."

“Any interventions [will] not detract from or adversely impact upon key views of adjoining and neighbouring properties, in particular other nearby listed buildings.

“The design team engaged with both the council and Historic Environment Division (HED) early in the design development process and through a formal Pre-Application Discussion (PAD) process with the council.

“Initial concept plans were discussed and the scheme further developed in line with feedback received through the PAD process,” the accompanying Planning, Design and Access Statement concluded.