Play Safe session at Ballygally Beach to mark Drowning Prevention Week
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to host a Play Safe session at Ballygally Beach to mark Drowning Prevention Week.
The event on Saturday, June 21 (12-2pm) will include water safety information from RNLI, pop up play, and beach art with local artist Janet Crymble.
It will be a casual, drop in session and no booking is required.
Parking and toilet facilities are available at Ballygally Community Hall; visitors are asked to please take care when crossing the busy road to the beach.