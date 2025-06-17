Play Safe session at Ballygally Beach to mark Drowning Prevention Week

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to host a Play Safe session at Ballygally Beach to mark Drowning Prevention Week.

The event on Saturday, June 21 (12-2pm) will include water safety information from RNLI, pop up play, and beach art with local artist Janet Crymble.

It will be a casual, drop in session and no booking is required.

Parking and toilet facilities are available at Ballygally Community Hall; visitors are asked to please take care when crossing the busy road to the beach.

