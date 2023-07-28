Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “Inspection of coastal waters within the last 24 hours has suggested there may be the presence of Blue Green Algae, and as a precaution Council is advising against swimming (including keeping pets away from the tide line) and other water-based activities.

“Officers are in communication with DAERA, who will be taking water samples for analysis. If after analysis, levels are shown to be above World Health Organisation guidelines, a further update will be issued.

“After consultation with the RNLI, the decision has been made to put in place Red Flag Status at East Strand and West Bay beaches (Portrush).

