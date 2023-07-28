Register
Portrush beaches 'red flagged' over blue-green algae concerns

Two Portrush beaches have been red flagged over blue-green algae concerns.
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “Inspection of coastal waters within the last 24 hours has suggested there may be the presence of Blue Green Algae, and as a precaution Council is advising against swimming (including keeping pets away from the tide line) and other water-based activities.

“Officers are in communication with DAERA, who will be taking water samples for analysis. If after analysis, levels are shown to be above World Health Organisation guidelines, a further update will be issued.

“After consultation with the RNLI, the decision has been made to put in place Red Flag Status at East Strand and West Bay beaches (Portrush).

After consultation with the RNLI, the decision has been made to put in place Red Flag Status at East Strand and West Bay beaches (Portrush). Credit CCGB CouncilAfter consultation with the RNLI, the decision has been made to put in place Red Flag Status at East Strand and West Bay beaches (Portrush). Credit CCGB Council
After consultation with the RNLI, the decision has been made to put in place Red Flag Status at East Strand and West Bay beaches (Portrush). Credit CCGB Council

“For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae. The Bloomin’ Algae app is free to download directly from Google Play or App Store.”

