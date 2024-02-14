Register
BREAKING

Portstewart Community Association to hold litter pick

How many times have we all complained about litter on our streets? Well, here’s a chance to make a difference!
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portstewart Community Association is holding a Litter Pick event this Saturday (February 17) from 10-11am. Participants should meet at the Bandstand where equipment will be provided for the litter pick.

And, as well as the satisfaction of having done something worthwhile for the environment, participants can also enjoy a discounted coffee for their efforts afterwards at Bob and Berts on the Prom.

Related topics:Participants