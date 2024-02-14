Portstewart Community Association to hold litter pick
How many times have we all complained about litter on our streets? Well, here’s a chance to make a difference!
Portstewart Community Association is holding a Litter Pick event this Saturday (February 17) from 10-11am. Participants should meet at the Bandstand where equipment will be provided for the litter pick.
And, as well as the satisfaction of having done something worthwhile for the environment, participants can also enjoy a discounted coffee for their efforts afterwards at Bob and Berts on the Prom.