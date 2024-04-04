Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, members approved plans for “redevelopment of existing two-storey house to provide a pair of two-storey, semi-detached houses” at Rock Drive, despite objections from around 30 residents.

The application added that one of the houses will include provision for a “detached single-storey garage and garden room”.

A council officer added that a petition against the development had also received 22 signatures. They said objections mainly related to “character, increase in density, visual impact, traffic, scale and design”.

“All of these have been considered throughout the planning committee report,” the officer added. “And all statutory consultees have no objection to the proposal.

“We looked at the density in the area, that has been raised by objectors, which is about 20 dwellings per hectare. This comes in at 21 dwellings per hectare, so not a massive divergence.

“The application has been fully assessed and, following amended plans, it is now considered acceptable.”

An objector spokesperson, Richard Hunter, claimed the plans would “detrimentally change the nature of the neighbourhood by reason of intensification of development”.

Mr Hunter said: “In a letter of objection, we stated that the proposal fails to satisfy the criteria set out in the addendum to PPS 7, Policy LC1QD1, as the density of the proposed development is significantly higher than that of the immediate area and it is not in keeping with its character.

“In summary, the proposal represents a gross overdevelopment of the site and is entirely out of character with the immediate area. If you approve this, what do you think the impact will be? We’ll create a precedent whereby people will simply increase the density of development in Portstewart.

“In six months I might be here saying ‘my client wants to knock down his house and build three in garden’, so it’s creating a very dangerous precedent.”

