The National Trust has announced that Portstewart Strand has returned to ‘green level’ following recent issues with blue-green algae.

Posting on social media on Wednesday, October 15, the National Trust said: “We're happy to say that Portstewart Strand has returned to 'green level' in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue-Green Algae Protocol.

"Samples collected and tested by DAERA's Bathing Waters team continue to indicate that potential toxin levels have returned to normal, so the previous Amber Alert has now been removed.

"As always, if you suspect you come across any algae, please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”

Anyone who suspects that they have seen blue-green algae is asked to report it on the DAERA ‘Bloomin Algae App’.

This allows environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently. It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters.