MLA Hunter praises youth rejuvenation projects in Coleraine

Cara Hunter MLA with the team that has been working on the rejuvenation project

The initiatives are being taken forward by The Hub and West Bann Development Group, following funding from the Department for Communities.

Ms Hunter said on a visit to the project: “I am pleased to see this project being completed by local young people to rejuvenate the subway at Christie Park.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This project is an amazing opportunity for young people to develop their skills, while making a positive contribution to the Coleraine community. I was delighted to visit the subway and see first-hand for myself the wonderful artwork that has been created by our young people.