MLA Hunter praises youth rejuvenation projects in Coleraine

The initiatives are being taken forward by The Hub and West Bann Development Group, following funding from the Department for Communities.
Ms Hunter said on a visit to the project: “I am pleased to see this project being completed by local young people to rejuvenate the subway at Christie Park.
“This project is an amazing opportunity for young people to develop their skills, while making a positive contribution to the Coleraine community. I was delighted to visit the subway and see first-hand for myself the wonderful artwork that has been created by our young people.
“I want to thank everyone involved in the project, and I am looking forward to seeing the further developments that have been earmarked for Coleraine.”