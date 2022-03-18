Proposed marina slipway charge could be rolled out across Mid and East Antrim

A slipway registration scheme is to be introduced at Portglenone Marina and Newferry at a cost of £30 for users annually after concerns were raised about the use of jet skis.

Councillors were told at a meeting of the Direct Services Committee earlier this week that there have been issues of jet skis travelling to Portglenone Marina from Newferry. The local authority does not permit jet ski use at the Portglenone slipway.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A digital locking system will be placed on the slipway barriers which could be unlocked via a mobile phone app delivered to registered users. The system would be controlled from Portglenone Marina and Carrickfergus Marina.

Portglenone Marina

Councillors were also told that the system could be rolled out to other slipway barriers.

Bannside DUP Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE said: “I am delighted we are seeing movement on this stretch of the River Bann. Tourism is very much part of our strategy.”

Coast Road Ulster Unionist Councillor Maureen Morrow commented: “It would be a great job if we can get that scheme up and running to see if it works in a confined area. Then we could look at rolling it out.

“It would be great to know if it will work and would give us some sort of control on jet skis and hopefully roll it out to other areas of the borough.”

Last summer, an increased number of jet skis on the East Antrim coast, particularly at Ballygally, prompted a warning over safety.

The council issued safety advice at Fisherman’s Quay in Carrickfergus where jet skiers were told to launch from the left side and swimmers to enter the sea from the right.

Paddle boarding is permitted at Carrickfergus Harbour but not at the marina.