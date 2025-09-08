Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved the borough council’s £140k contribution for animal welfare services for this financial year.

Twenty-one animals were seized in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough last year, the council’s Operations Committee has heard. There have also been 700 visits in relation to pets, the committee was told at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre.

Previously, the 11 councils in Northern Ireland received 100% funding totalling £1.25m from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to cover the cost of the service.

However, DAERA confirmed in April last year that due to budget reductions, it could no longer provide financial support to councils.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, explained: “This is a service we need to run. The economical way to run it is with two other councils.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is providing the service in the northern area in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown asked about the “drawbacks” of bringing the service “in-house”. The director said at present, the council shares administration costs and legal fees.

Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly commented: “It is a growing service. I am more than happy to propose recommending we go forward with this.”

Party colleague Macedon Cllr Billy Webb MBE stated: “It is an important service. It is a service we have to be party to. It is unfortunate we did not get the money with the job. Our ratepayers are paying for this.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said that he was “happy to second” the proposal, adding: “It is not just a statutory service but a vital service.

“Without the intervention of this service, it does not bear thinking about what might have happened. We have a moral obligation to look out for the welfare of animals.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter