£1.65m refurbishment of the Cutts water level Control Structure on the River Bann
The gates at the Cutts are part of a series of three control structures along the Lower Bann, with the other control structures at Kilrea and Toome. All three structures work to regulate the water levels on the Lower Bann and Lough Neagh helping facilitate navigation and minimise the effects of flooding, particularly in times of heavy rainfall.
The refurbishment work includes refurbishment of the entire structure including the gates, a new electrical control system, improved lighting and general repairs.
Preparatory works are due to commence in February, subject to favourable weather conditions.
Works will take approximately three years to be fully complete, subject to favourable weather conditions. This is because only two gates can be worked on at any one time to ensure sufficient gates remain operational if required during a flood event.