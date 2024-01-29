Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gates at the Cutts are part of a series of three control structures along the Lower Bann, with the other control structures at Kilrea and Toome. All three structures work to regulate the water levels on the Lower Bann and Lough Neagh helping facilitate navigation and minimise the effects of flooding, particularly in times of heavy rainfall.

The refurbishment work includes refurbishment of the entire structure including the gates, a new electrical control system, improved lighting and general repairs.

Preparatory works are due to commence in February, subject to favourable weather conditions.

The Cutts Control Structure at the Lower River Bann in Coleraine which will undergo a £1.65m refurbishment. Credit Department for Infrastructure