An aeriel image of the work at Ballinrees. Credit NI Water

NI Water has announced that a £17.5 million project is underway to extend the existing site at Ballinrees Water Treatment Works, Coleraine.

This upgrade will help improve water quality and security of supply for approximately 75,000 customers in the Coleraine area, supplying towards Portrush/Ballymoney and also supplying parts of Limavady and Derry/Londonderry, ensuring the water supply continues to meet essential drinking water regulations.

This work is expected to be complete in early 2025.

The work involves the construction of a new treatment building to improve water treatment standards. Construction is also underway on an interstage pumping station as part of the overall programme.

