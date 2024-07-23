£17.5 million water improvement scheme underway at Ballinrees Water Treatment Works
This upgrade will help improve water quality and security of supply for approximately 75,000 customers in the Coleraine area, supplying towards Portrush/Ballymoney and also supplying parts of Limavady and Derry/Londonderry, ensuring the water supply continues to meet essential drinking water regulations.
This work is expected to be complete in early 2025.
The work involves the construction of a new treatment building to improve water treatment standards. Construction is also underway on an interstage pumping station as part of the overall programme.
Eimear McDaid NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “This key improvement scheme will protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure for customers, businesses and tourism in the area by boosting the resilience and providing additional security of the water supply network. This is particularly important in the event of a high demand or other emergency situation.”