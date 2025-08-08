A £255,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on Priestland Road, Bushmills, will commence on Monday, August 11.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resurfacing scheme extends approx.608m from the junction of Dunluce Road towards the junction of Craigaboney Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Bushmills area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced a £255,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme in Bushmills. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, there will be a road closure, which will be operational weekdays only from 8am to 6pm from Monday, August 11 until Saturday, August 23.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via A5 Dunluce Road-B66 Main Street-B66 Castlecatt Road-B67 Benvardin Road-B62 Ballybogy Road-B17 Priestland Road and vice versa.

The Department says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Saturday, August 23, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com