A public inquiry into a controversial gold mine in the Sperrin mountains near Greencastle is schedule to start in Omagh on Monday.

Dalradian submitted a planning application to the Department for Infrastructure in 2017 claiming the area contains one of the world’s most promising undeveloped gold deposits and also contains substantial quantities of silver and copper, plus other critical minerals.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed the inquiry which is expected to take several weeks to complete.

The West Tyrone representative said the need for a public inquiry is well established.

Artist's impression of the proposed gold mine. Credit: Dalradian

He said in a statement: “The beginning of this inquiry represents a significant victory for the people here. For many years now the people of the Sperrins and the surrounding area have fought tooth and nail in opposition to this project.

“As public representatives they have come to us countless times to explain their concerns about the threat the project poses to public and environmental health, and we share those concerns.

“While we recognise that Dalradian Gold has made adjustments to their initial proposal, the fact remains they have not convinced the people of this area that the project can be carried out in a manner that poses no risk to public health, biodiversity or the environment, or that will not blight or permanently alter the iconic landscape in this recognised and protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"As such, Sinn Féin remains resolutely opposed to this project. I want to thank the people of the Sperrins who never waivered for a moment in their demand for this inquiry. I also want to thank my colleagues on Fermanagh and Omagh Council who pushed for this inquiry and have in fact appointed a legal team to represent the corporate view of the council, which is that the goldmine should not go ahead."

In a social media post, Dalradian also welcomed the inquiry.

“Once the inquiry concludes at the end of March, the PAC will prepare a report with its recommendation on whether the project should be approved. If approved, our project will represent one of the largest ever American foreign direct investments in Northern Ireland. It is expected to create 1,000 jobs and boost the economy through its £1 billion local supply chain,” it read.