Public views are sought on Portadown Flood Alleviation Scheme

People in the Portadown area are being encouraged to have their say on a local flood alleviation scheme.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is urging the local community in Portadown to voice their opinion in a public consultation process.

The principle aim of the Portadown Flood Alleviation Scheme is to deliver a scheme that will reduce the impact of fluvial flooding from the River Bann and some of its tributaries on properties in the Portadown area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Environmental Statement for the scheme has already been produced and was consulted on in Spring 2023.

Tesco's car park in Portadown was partially flooded in October when the River Bann bursts its banks. Picture: Tony HendronTesco's car park in Portadown was partially flooded in October when the River Bann bursts its banks. Picture: Tony Hendron
Tesco's car park in Portadown was partially flooded in October when the River Bann bursts its banks. Picture: Tony Hendron

Since then, an additional site has been identified at Baltylum Meadows and designs have been further developed to address comments received during the initial consultation.

The Department for Infrastructure would now like the public’s views on this addendum to the original Environmental Statement.

The consultation is available at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/portadown-flood-alleviation-scheme until May 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Minister O’Dowd said: “Portadown has faced flooding episodes over the last 30-40 years. This includes during Autumn 2023 when there was widespread flooding across the region after the wettest October in over 153 years of records which resulted in many watercourses in the south and east of the country rising to record levels.

“This is a vitally important scheme with proposals being developed to reduce the risk of river flooding to over 380 homes and businesses at 21 different sites across the Portadown area.

“Design of the project is nearing completion but we would like local community input. I urge local residents and the business community to take part in this public engagement exercise and share feedback on this addendum to the Environmental Statement for the proposed scheme.”

Related topics:PortadownJohn O'DowdDepartment for Infrastructure