Randalstown plants their bid for a garden

This application by Tidy Randalstown is being supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for the garden to be created in the viaduct area of the town.

The garden located at one of the main entrances to the town, will provide an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone in the

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

community to enjoy.

The garden located at one of the main entrances to the town, will provide an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone in the community to enjoy.

The Community Garden project grant will include material costs, hard landscaping, design and project management.

It will also cover a maintenance contribution of up to £5,000 per year for three years plus and funding up to £1,000 to support a member of the group to gain

an RHS Level 2 qualification.

As part of the celebrations for Garden Day 2022, the RHS is committing to deliver a new community garden to each of the UK’s four home nations.