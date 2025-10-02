For the first time in decades, Manx Shearwaters have been confirmed breeding on Rathlin Island, with at least several pairs successfully raising a chick this year.

These seabirds are an amber-listed species in the UK and Ireland as they are highly vulnerable to various pressures and are considered to be at risk of decline.

They once bred on Rathlin in considerable numbers. However, by the end of the 20th century none could be confirmed nesting on the island. Monitoring has now confirmed breeding, following earlier indications from birds heard calling at night.

Rathlin Island is internationally important for breeding seabirds and is home to Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony, and RSPB NI is working to protect these precious species and their habitats through conservation efforts including the LIFE Raft (Rathlin Acting for Tomorrow project) project, which was launched in 2021.

The £4.5 million initiative is led by RSPB Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Rathlin Development and Community Association and the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, with funding from EU LIFE, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

It aims to remove non-native rats and ferrets from Rathlin to benefit birds like the burrow-nesting Manx Shearwaters, as well as other vulnerable species such as Puffins and Black Guillemots.

Since 2022, LIFE Raft ornithologists using night-vision technology have found Manx Shearwaters to be present in some inaccessible parts of the island. In September 2025, footage of young birds ready to fledge from their burrows provided confirmation of the species breeding successfully.

Ric Else, Senior Research Assistant for the LIFE Raft project, commented: “This was exactly what I have been hoping to see for years – not just confirmation of Manx Shearwaters attempting to nest on Rathlin, but evidence that they are managing to breed successfully here.

"All the long nights listening and watching from the clifftops finally paid off!

"With a small breeding population already present, the prospects are excellent for this species to increase again on Rathlin once the project has finished. It will be really exciting to monitor how the shearwaters fare in the coming years.”

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Warden for Rathlin Island Reserve, added: “This is an incredibly exciting step forward for Rathlin’s seabirds. Seeing the footage of the Manx Shearwater going into the burrows again on Rathlin is incredible.

"With our ongoing work and that from the LIFE Raft project, we hope the island will continue to be a seabird stronghold for future generations. Seabirds are a bird group facing many threats and suffering declines. Therefore, it is vital we continue this important work to make Rathlin Island a safe space for seabirds to inhabit and breed successfully.”

Thanks to RSPB NI's members and supporters, the charity can carry out vital conservation efforts to support nature throughout the year, including projects like LIFE Raft. RSPB NI has been working in Northern Ireland for 60 years, to find out more, or to become a member, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/northern-ireland.