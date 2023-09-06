Work has begun on a scheme to improve the pedestrian access to Rasharkin Community Centre, along with its playpark and MUGA, as part of the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme.

The project, funded the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), will involve the removal of the steep steps at the rear of the centre to be replaced with an accessible walkway, complete with handrail and soft landscaping features. Directional signage will also be installed.

This will provide a less difficult route to the community facilities for those with disabilities and those with buggies and prams. It will also serve as a natural link between the centre and the heart of the village for those visitors who wish to make their way into the village and avail of the retail options there.

Construction work began on Monday (September 4) and is expected to last for 16 weeks, during which time the access to the rear of the centre will be completely closed off. The Community Centre will continue to operate at full capacity throughout the construction period, albeit that the only access will be via the main entrance.

Work has begun on a scheme to improve the pedestrian access to Rasharkin Community Centre, along with its playpark and MUGA, as part of the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council