Rasharkin Community Centre set for access upgrade under Small Settlements Regeneration Programme
The project, funded the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), will involve the removal of the steep steps at the rear of the centre to be replaced with an accessible walkway, complete with handrail and soft landscaping features. Directional signage will also be installed.
This will provide a less difficult route to the community facilities for those with disabilities and those with buggies and prams. It will also serve as a natural link between the centre and the heart of the village for those visitors who wish to make their way into the village and avail of the retail options there.
Construction work began on Monday (September 4) and is expected to last for 16 weeks, during which time the access to the rear of the centre will be completely closed off. The Community Centre will continue to operate at full capacity throughout the construction period, albeit that the only access will be via the main entrance.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Stephen Callaghan said: “I welcome this improvement work at Rasharkin Community Centre, and I am certain that this will make life much easier for those who wish to become involved in the centre’s activities. It will also encourage visitors to the centre to make their way on foot into the village, thereby improving the economic sustainability of Rasharkin. I am very grateful to DfI for this funding, and I wish this project every success.”