Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a special reception at Portrush Town Hall to mark the completion of the Portrush Kerr Street and Harbour Public Realm scheme.

It represents one of the final stages of the Department for Communities multi-million pound commitment to regeneration throughout the town.

The scheme involved the upgrading of lighting, paving to the pedestrian walkways from Station Square to the west side of the Harbour and also incorporated special features such as increased and accessible seating, improved walkways and historical story boards.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “Over the past decade Portrush has benefitted from the Department for Communities commitment to fund regeneration works and this latest scheme represents one of the final pieces of the jigsaw for improvements to the town.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan joins David Jackson Chief Executive, elected members from the Borough and representatives from Dept for Communities, GM Design Associates, Northstone (contractors) Portrush Town Forum and Portrush Heritage Group for the official completion of the Portrush Kerr Street Harbour Public Realm scheme. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“Council continues to invest in our town centres to make them welcoming places where people want to spend time enjoying the scenery, exploring our shops, local businesses, and attractions.

“Portrush is a great example of how working with partners such as DfC can deliver improvements that attract greater business, hospitality, and recreational investment, as well as creating safer and more appealing surroundings for locals and visitors alike.

“I would like to extend our special thanks to the Department for Communities for their long-standing commitment and support to improve and upgrade so many areas of Portrush.”

The scheme was designed to complement the improvement works in other areas of the town and incorporate necessary safety measures, whilst striving to retain the essential character of this popular area.

The financial commitment for works to this area was almost £1.4 million with the Department for Communities providing 100% funding to Council.

Mark O’Donnell from the Department for Communities said: “Regeneration is a collaborative effort, involving government at all levels, stakeholders and, most importantly, the local community itself.