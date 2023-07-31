Red flags at Portrush East and West Strands warning bathers about blue-green algae concerns have been removed.

In a statement on social on Monday (July 31), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Further to the identification of blue-green algae at Portrush Harbour and subsequent sampling by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs officials, Council is providing notification that the precautionary advice given to the public over the weekend, to avoid water based activities, has been withdrawn.

"In consultation with RNLI, Council can confirm that the red flags at Portrush East and West Strands have been removed.

"Members of the public are reminded that if they are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae, they should report it through the Bloomin’ Algae App.”